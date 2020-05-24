Two Die In Narok Livestock Theft Clashes

Two people have been confirmed dead in Narok livestock theft clashes, that were reported over the weekend involving two communities.

The clashes erupted on Saturday night at Oloruasi village in Narok South Sub-County, where several houses were torched.

The deceased were shot with arrows and rushed to Narok Sub-county Referal Hospital in critical conditions where they succumbed to injuries, according to Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti.

One victim died while on his way to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Before the clashes, photos were shared online showing some community members preparing for ‘war’.

Ongoing mobilization. Tribal wars about to break out between Masaais and the Kipsigis in Narok South constuency, olulunga ward, oloruasi Area. @NPSOfficial_KE you need to mobilise for response before the worse. Next pictures might be of dead bodies. Natembeya needs to act now. pic.twitter.com/SKFfsIgGmA — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 23, 2020

Narok South Sub-County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said that the clashes erupted after a cow was stolen from Oloruasi village.

General Service Unit officers have been dispatched to the area to end the violence.

“We are pursuing the culprit and we are asking both sides to stop the fighting and leave the matter to the police. Fighting will not solve anything,” said Mr Kisalu.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that the cow was stolen by the son of the owner, who later sold it.

Police are tracing the culprits.

