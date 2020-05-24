in NEWS

Two Die In Narok Livestock Theft Clashes

189 Views

Houses on fire at Oloruasi village last night. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Two people have been confirmed dead in Narok livestock theft clashes, that were reported over the weekend involving two communities.

The clashes erupted on Saturday night at Oloruasi village in Narok South Sub-County, where several houses were torched.

The deceased were shot with arrows and rushed to Narok Sub-county Referal Hospital in critical conditions where they succumbed to injuries, according to Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti.

One victim died while on his way to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Read: Narok Residents Surrender 6 Guns In Ongoing Disarmament Operation

Before the clashes, photos were shared online showing some community members preparing for ‘war’.

Narok South Sub-County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said that the clashes erupted after a cow was stolen from Oloruasi village.

General Service Unit officers have been dispatched to the area to end the violence.

“We are pursuing the culprit and we are asking both sides to stop the fighting and leave the matter to the police. Fighting will not solve anything,” said Mr Kisalu.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that the cow was stolen by the son of the owner, who later sold it.

Police are tracing the culprits.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Murkomen

Murkomen Explains Why He Has Been Quoting The Bible Regularly Of Late