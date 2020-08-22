Two Die After Developing COVID-19 Like Symptoms As Another Escapes From Isolation Facility

An unidentified person has escaped from Webuye KMTC Isolation Centre in Bungoma County.

The individual was arrested for violating curfew orders that dictate that non-essential service providers should be at their homes between 9 pm and 4 am.

According to the county Health and Sanitation executive Antony Walela, the escapee was apprehended in Webuye town past curfew hours.

“He escaped through a toilet window. I blame security personnel for the unfortunate incident. He is still at large,” Mr Walela said.

He also revealed that another individual died at the same facility on Friday.

They were awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

“The 53-year-old from Lugulu village had been under treatment at Webuye Sub-county Hospital but not for underlying conditions. He was taken to the quarantine centre but collapsed and died afterwards,” he said.

Yet another person collapsed and died near Masinde Muliro University’s Webuye campus. They developed breathing problems, he added.

As of Friday, Bungoma county had recorded 45 COVID-19 infections, 26 recoveries and four fatalities.

Six patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals, while 11 others are on home-based care.

As of August 21, Kenya had confirmed 31,763 cases, 18,157 recoveries and 532 fatalities.

According to the ministry of health, the curve is likely to dip in December.

“When you look at past models updated two weeks ago, they continue to inform us the curve shall continue going up, with the dipping of the curve coming at around December all the way to January February and March,” Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said.

