Two Dead, Several Injured As Football Match Descends Into Chaos

At least two people have died and dozens were injured after a soccer game in Mexico descended into mayhem as fans of opposing sides violently clashed with one another.

The game between teams Querétaro and Atlas that took place at a stadium in Querétaro, northwest of Mexico City, ended abruptly shortly after the second half commenced, with the visitors holding a 1-0 lead at the time.

Rival fans were caught on camera violently attacking one another, throwing chairs, and hurling metal trash cans.

At least 22 people were injured, with two hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Initial reports had claimed that up to 17 people were killed and 44 injured.

Social media was inundated with graphic videos and photos that showed fans lying motionless on the ground. Many appeared to be stripped naked and covered with blood. Panicked spectators were seen in viral footage running onto the field as the fighting broke out in the stands, prompting officials to call off the game. Players from both teams were rushed to their locker rooms, while some Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench in a bid to calm the fans.

Also Read: Brazilian Footballers Trapped In Ukraine Appeal For Help

Some of the fights moved to the field, where fans continued punching and kicking for several minutes. Some of them were reportedly armed with chairs and metal bars. Shocking footage shared on social media showed groups of men dragging people across the ground outside the stadium. One attendee was seen using a knife to cut the nets of one goal, while others destroyed benches and fought in the tunnel to the field. People were also seen being beaten and kicked with their garments ripped off.

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical,” the Queretaro state civil protection agency had said in a statement earlier. “The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.” Meanwhile, the governor of Querétaro State, Mauricio Kuri, condemned the violence on Twitter. “I strongly condemn today’s violence at the Corregidora Stadium,” he wrote. “I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Querétaro there is no impunity.”

Also Read: FIFA, UEFA Ban Russia From All Football Activities

According to local reports, Atlas from Guadalajara — the defending champions of the Mexican soccer league Liga MX — was beating Querétaro’s home team 1-0 when the violence broke out. As mentioned, the fighting spilled onto the field and into the area around the stadium premises. Security personnel was forced to open the gates so that fans — which included women and children — could escape the stands.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...