Two Dead, Four Injured in Early Morning Accident in Makueni

Two people died, while four others escaped with injuries in an accident in Makueni on Saturday morning. The 6 am accident occurred along Tawa-Machakos road in Makueni county.

“At about 0630hrs along Nguluni-Tawa road, it happened that a m/vehicle Toyota Probox was driving towards Tawa general direction and on reaching at the location of the accident lost control and rolled severally. Two identified female passengers on board died on the spot,” a police report read.

According to the police who arrived at the scene, the vehicle was carrying catholic faithful taking part in an annual pilgrimage to Komarock Shrine in Nairobi.

“Four people including the driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where they are admitted at Kisau Sub County Hospital. Among them two were identified positively while others are unidentified passengers All believed to be members of a Catholic diocese heading to today’s Komarock Catholic Prayers Nairobi,” the police report stated.

