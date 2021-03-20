in NEWS

Two Dead Following Plane Crash In Marsabit (Photos)

An aircraft ferrying Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations has crashed.

The plane crashed in Marsabit town around Kofia Mbaya area on Saturday morning.

Sources privy to the details said that two of the occupants lost their lives.

Cause of accident is still unknown.

 

The exams are scheduled to begin on Monday with Education CS Prof George Magoha assuring the public that preparations for the exams have been finalized.

Speaking in Kakamega on Friday, the CS warned private schools against demanding money from candidates.

He stated that the government had met the costs for the National examinations for both public and private schools.

Further, the bullish minister promised stern action against institutions found to be engaging in exam malpractice.

More than 1.1 million candidates will sit for KCPE from March 22 up to March 24, 2021.

KCPE ExamsMarsabit Town

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

