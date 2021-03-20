Two Dead Following Plane Crash In Marsabit (Photos)

An aircraft ferrying Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations has crashed.

The plane crashed in Marsabit town around Kofia Mbaya area on Saturday morning.

Sources privy to the details said that two of the occupants lost their lives.

Cause of accident is still unknown.

BREAKING:A plane carrying exam papers just crashed in Marsabit Town around Kofia Mbaya area.. pic.twitter.com/jAotoABdoT — 𝓨𝓾𝓼𝓼𝓾𝓯 𝓘𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓱𝓲𝓶™ (@YussufIbra) March 20, 2021

The exams are scheduled to begin on Monday with Education CS Prof George Magoha assuring the public that preparations for the exams have been finalized.

Speaking in Kakamega on Friday, the CS warned private schools against demanding money from candidates.

He stated that the government had met the costs for the National examinations for both public and private schools.

Further, the bullish minister promised stern action against institutions found to be engaging in exam malpractice.

More than 1.1 million candidates will sit for KCPE from March 22 up to March 24, 2021.

