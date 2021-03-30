Two Dead After Car Rams Into UDA Bonchari Candidate Oyioka’s Convoy

Two people lost their lives on Monday evening after a car they were traveling in rammed into UDA Bonchari candidate’s convoy.

The deceased persons were in a Toyota Probox which according to witnesses was trying to overtake Teresia Oyioka’s convoy.

The two – man and woman – passed on as they were being taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Five other people, among them supporters of Oyioka, are receiving treatment at the same health facility.

Doctors say they are stable.

The UDA candidate escaped unhurt, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro confirmed. She was in a different vehicle.

Oyioka, the widow of late area MP Oroo Oyioka, was among the 8 candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest the seat.

Also fighting for the seat is former EPRA director general Pavel Oimeke who is flying the ODM flag.

Others are; Kevin Mosomi (Party of Democratic Unity) Jona Onkendi (The New Democrats), Victor Omanwa (Party of Economic Development), Charles Ndege (Progressive Party of Kenya), Atancha Jeremiah (Agano Party) and Paul Mogiti (Mwangaza Party).

Five others, Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore, former Woman Rep Mary Otara (United Green Movement), Mary Nyabuto (Maendeleo Chap Chap) and Nyakeiyo Oigo (National Reconstruction Alliance), are expected to submit their papers on Tuesday.

