Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

Two men were on Wednesday arrested for personating DCI officers and summoning a member of parliament under false pretence.

Dennis Muturi Nyakundi and Victor Onsare were nabbed at a Nairobi hotel after sleuths laid a trap.

According to the DCI, the suspects called on the Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo. to show up at the DCI headquarters for questioning via social media.

“Two @DCI_Kenya Personation suspects; Dennis Muturi Nyakundi & Victor Onsare were today arrested at a Hotel in Nairobi after summoning a Member of Parliament through social media with a forged compelling Notice to present himself at DCI HQs for questioning on an undisclosed matter,” a tweet read.

The Legislator later received a call from a private number rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices to a later date, but required that they meet at the hotel for a talk. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 2, 2020

The legislator is said to have received a phone call rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices when he grew suspicious and reported the matter to DCI Parliament.

It is then that the suspects were lured into a trap and later nabbed.

“The Legislator later received a call from a private number rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices to a later date, but required that they meet at the hotel for a talk.

“On being suspicious of the inconsistent events, the MP reported to DCI Parliament where a trap was set and the two suspects nabbed,” DCI explained.

The duo is in custody and are being held for attempted extortion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu