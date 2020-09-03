in NEWS

Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

man jailed abusing girl church toilet
IMAGE/ COURTESY

Two men were on Wednesday arrested for personating DCI officers and summoning a member of parliament under false pretence.

Dennis Muturi Nyakundi and Victor Onsare were nabbed at a Nairobi hotel after sleuths laid a trap.

According to the DCI, the suspects called on the  Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo. to show up at the DCI headquarters for questioning via social media.

Two @DCI_Kenya Personation suspects; Dennis Muturi Nyakundi & Victor Onsare were today arrested at a Hotel in Nairobi after summoning a Member of Parliament through social media with a forged compelling Notice to present himself at DCI HQs for questioning on an undisclosed matter,” a tweet read.

The legislator is said to have received a phone call rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices when he grew suspicious and reported the matter to DCI Parliament.

It is then that the suspects were lured into a trap and later nabbed.

“The Legislator later received a call from a private number rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices to a later date, but required that they meet at the hotel for a talk.

“On being suspicious of the inconsistent events, the MP reported to DCI Parliament where a trap was set and the two suspects nabbed,” DCI explained.

The duo is in custody and are being held for attempted extortion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DCIDennis Muturi NyakundiVictor Onsare

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Harambee Starlets Defender Wincate Kaari Joins Yanga Princess Of Tanzania

Uhuru No Longer Invites Ruto For Important State Meetings – Senator Murkomen