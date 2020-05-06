Two COVID-19 Victims Die At Home As Virus Cases Shoot To 582

Kenya’s virus cases now stand at 582 after 47 persons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Addressing the press from Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 32 of the new cases are from Mombasa, 11 from Nairobi, 1 from Kiambu. Busia had two cases and Kwale one.

One of the new cases traveled from Tanzania.

18 of the Mombasa cases are from Old Town while 5 of the 11 cases reported in Nairobi are from Eastleigh.

As such, the CS said, the government has banned movement in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town starting today at 7 pm. This will continue for 15 days.

Public transport has also been banned in these areas.

Two more people have died from the novel COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities to 26. They died at home, the CS said.

31 of the new confirmed cases are male and 16 female.

On a brighter note, however, CS Kagwe indicated that 8 others have been discharged. The total number of recoveries now at 190.

Kenyans returning from India will be quarantined at their own cost. However, doctors are allowed to quarantine their patients but with permission from the ministry.

The health minister also stated that the government will pay for the targeted testing and quarantine at government facilities effective today.

Also present was Transport CS James Macharia who said that truck drivers will be tested 48 hours prior to embarking on a journey.

They will be required to produce certificates indicating that they are coronavirus free. The certificate will be renewed every 14 days.

Drivers from other parts of the East Africa community will also present certificates before entering Kenya.

The government has also sought the services of 12 other airlines to help in cargo transportation.

Another ferry has been introduced at Likoni so as to ensure social distance is maintained.

