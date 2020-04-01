Two COVID-19 Recoveries Open Up About Experiences In Isolation

Kenya now has reported two COVID-19 recoveries, the first patient, Brenda and another identified as Brian.

In a video chat with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Brian and Brenda spoke about their experiences with the deadly virus which has so far been contracted by 59 people, countrywide.

The two who were in the company of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reassured Kenyans that COVID-19 is treatable once one follows health directives.

For instance, Brenda stated that the first stage as a responsible citizen is to report to the nearest health facility once you exhibit the flu-like symptoms associated to COVID-19.

“Contact the authorities and come forward and be confident,” she said.

Brenda referenced her situation documenting that she went to the US in December and took a flight to London where she presumed she contracted the virus. Upon landing in Kenya, she had a mild cough for three days and decided to go to Mbagathi Hospital where she was tested, put on isolation and monitored.

“When I landed (in Kenya) I had a cough for three days. I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day. The medics took me seriously and gave me a mask. I have been quarantined for 23 days, I was treated well.” she stated.

However, Brenda cited a few challenges that arose from being under isolation adding that the pressure that the nurses were subjected to almost got to her. She then became very emotional as she was often referred to as ‘patient one’.

“They kept on saying that this was the first patient, sometimes I was very emotional,” said Brenda.

Brian, on the other hand, stated that he contracted the virus from Brenda, who is his friend as they came into contact immediately she arrived in Kenya.

“I got it from Brenda. Immediately her results got back, I knew I was also positive. I want to thank the government because they came for me and took me to a government facility. They treated me for the past two weeks,” Brian narrated.

Following their recovery, President Uhuru Kenyatta praised Brenda (patient zero) for her bravery and urged citizens to follow suit when they suspect to have contracted the virus.

“We are celebrating your bravery..you were able to limit your contacts and identify them and trace them…and there is no single death..you are a very wonderful and brave girl..” the president said.

The Head of State added, “Let us follow Brenda’s example and Brian we can contain this disease. For all of us who are out there, who have these symptoms..let us behave like these people and report symptoms.. Let’s stay away..let us bring ourselves forward and be treated because it is treatable, there is no stigma.”

Only one death has been reported, a 66-year-old Engineer Maurice Khisa who had other underlying health issues.

