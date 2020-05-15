Two Cops In Nakuru Warm Hearts After Donating A Wheelchair To A Street Boy

Kenyans on social media continue to heap praises on two police officers from Nakuru, who went out of their way to purchase a wheelchair for a disabled streetboy in the county.

It’s not every day we get to hear such stories in a society where men in uniform are loathed and police brutality being the order of the day.

But Administration Police Officers, Susan Barbra and Fredrick Mahiga are out to prove you wrong; that service to man is service to god.

Barbra, who is stationed at the County Commissioner’s office and her colleague attached to DC’s office in the county sacrificed their salaries to help make the young man only identified as Kariuki dreams come true, to at least move from one point to another with ease.

Those in the know say the two police officers happen to use the road where the young man spends most of his time.

The pain of seeing Kariuki rained on with no one to help him for a long time pushed them to think of extending a hand out of compassion.

In pictures shared on social media, the crippled man, couldn’t hide his tears as the two-handed over the wheelchair to him in the streets of Nakuru town.

Other street boys, apparently his friends, can be seen staring at the “miracle”.

But some locals too couldn’t hide their curiosity with some helping the officers unload the wheelchair.

To the locals, it might be just another work of charity, but to the lad, it’s everything that he ever needed in his life to keep moving.

After finally presenting the wheelchair, one can’t help but notice the broad smile on the two officers’ faces.

Barbra and Mahiga join a list of other selfless men in uniform with a big heart.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, we have seen men in uniform going around the streets distributing face masks instead of harassing poor Kenyans for not wearing one.

Last month, Naivas Supermarket gifted two police officers who were spotted helping Kenyans as they enforced the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew in Nairobi.

The two, Amina Mutio Ramadhan and Ibrahim Abajila, were gifted with television sets and gift vouchers.

While some of the officers doing great work may not be recognised, it’s no doubt that the feeling of putting a smile on someone’s face is more fulfilling than anything in the world.

So what are you doing to make the world a better place?

