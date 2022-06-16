Two Cops Hospitalized Following Attack in Nairobi CBD

A police officer is nursing serious injuries after being attacked while on duty in the Central Business District (CBD).

The police officer, who was in the company of other policemen, sustained injuries while attempting to save a colleague who was also hurt.

A police report indicate that five officers were on patrol near Afya Centre when a lone offender armed with a crude weapon attacked two cops, leaving one with a cut on his left hand and the other with neck cuts.

“The assailant fled immediately after attack,” police said.

Before being brought to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment, the two officers were rushed to a local pharmacy for first aid.

The two men did not lose their firearms during the attack, added the police.

A man suspected of assaulting a police officer along Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway was detained in March after a viral video of the motorist reportedly beating a traffic police officer who was attending to an accident scene went viral on social media.

According to court documents, the suspect, Martin Waitima, was charged with assaulting a police officer in violation of section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act 2011.

The suspect was captured with the help of members of the public and other police officers who were driving past the scene of incident .

“NPS wishes to condemn this ugly incident which displayed open disrespect to an officer of the law who was actively engaged on his official duties,” NPS said.

“Section 103 of the National Police Service Act No. 11A of 2011 provides for a harsh punishment against an act of aggression towards a police officer on official duty. This includes a fine of 1 million shillings and imprisonment to a period of ten years.”

