Two Cops Arrested Over Suspected Murder Of Man Who Assaulted Colleague In Kakamega

Two police officers based at Mbururu Police Post, Kakamega County have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man accused of assaulting an OCS in the region.

The cops were arrested by homicide detectives in ongoing investigations into the suspected murder of Dennis Lusava, who was found dead in River Nzoia.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Lusava was arrested on October 7, 2020, by officers from Mbururu police post for assaulting OCS Matunda Police Station but was later released on a free bond pending the filing of a P3 form.

A day later, the suspect’s mother reported that her son never went home after being released from custody.

The DCI said the woman was referred to the OCS Matunda Police Station for further assistance.

Reacting to reports that Lusava had gone missing, over 200 locals stormed and torched Mbururu Police post.

The incident led to the arrest of 18 people who are said to have been part of the mob.

The suspect’s body was found floating on River Nzoia days later and taken to Webuye Hospital Mortuary.

