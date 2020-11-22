Two Cops Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating NEMA, EPRA Officials

Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly impersonating officials from National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The two Administration Police (AP) Officers, Benson Njoroge Mburu and Justus Mwangi Macharia were nabbed alongside a civilian identified as Duncan Njogu Mukono by Detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit(SCU).

“The officers were stationed at Kiambu sub-county offices and Modagashe sub-county offices respectively but are currently on interdiction, ” DCI tweeted on Saturday night.

“They will be arraigned on Monday with charges of personation contrary to section 382 of the Penal Code being preferred, ” the DCI said.

Rogue police officers usually impersonate state agencies’ personnel to defraud members of the public.

