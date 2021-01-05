Two Cops Arrested For Allegedly Extorting Ksh106,000 From Foreigner In Mombasa

Police in Mombasa are holding two colleagues who were arrested for allegedly extorting Ksh106,000 from a foreigner.

The cops have been identified as Tabitha Nduta and Patrick Muneria from the Tourist Police Unit in Bamburi.

The two are accused of obtaining the money from Werner Bance by threatening to arrest him. A police report indicates that the incident occurred on January 2, 2021.

According to the report, a woman called the two officers after the foreign national rejected her sexual advances.

Bance reportedly told the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, that he was married to another Kenyan woman.

The woman had asked Bance to buy her lunch a request he rejected. He instead gave the woman Ksh100 which she refused to take.

The woman is reported to have continued seducing the man who stood his ground that he was off the market.

Angered, the woman called the two officers, who threatened to arrest Bance and have him jailed for seven years if he didn’t give them 1,500 Euros (Ksh200,000).

”The woman made a call and two people came — a man and woman. They threatened him, saying he would be jailed if he did not part with 1,500 euros,” the report reads.

The foreigner pleaded with the officers to let him go saying he could only raise 800 Euros (Ksh106,000).

He asked the cops to allow him to collect the money from his hotel room.

“The two people took a taxi to Indiana (hotel), snatched his phone upon arriving and instructed him to go and collect the money,” the report states.

Bance collected the money and gave the officers but reported the incident at Bamburi Police station in Kisauni sub-county later that day. They later returned the money.

The officers, who are detained at Bamburi Police Station, were arrested after Bance identified them in a police parade.

