Two Cops Arrested after Rolls of Bhang Kept as Exhibits at Garissa Police Station Disappear

Two police officers have been arrested following the disappearance of exhibits relating to a narcotics case that were held at Garissa Police station.

The 18 rolls of bhang had been seized from a suspected drug dealer on Tuesday, August 31.

Garissa Police Station OCS identified Police Constables Akuku David Robert Birundu as the main suspects behind the mysterious disappearance of the exhibits on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers from the station had arrested 25-year-old Joy Mawia Mutua, who was in possession of the drugs that had been carefully concealed in her body.

Read: Embu Court Destroys Consignment of Bhang Valued at Ksh4 Million

The drugs were recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The suspect was placed in custody and later released under unclear circumstances.

Yesterday, police escorted her to Garissa Police Station awaiting arraignment after apparently re-arresting her.

Read Also: Teenage Boda Boda Rider Suspected Of Trafficking Bhang Freed On Sh50,000 Bond

“But things took a different turn as the two officers could not produce the exhibit to be presented in court,” said DCI.

This prompted the officers’ immediate arrest.

Police said the suspects will remain in custody pending further action.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...