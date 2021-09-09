Two Cops Arrested after Attempting to Rob Civilian in Dagoretti

Two police officers are in custody after allegedly attempting to steal from a civilian in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The officers; Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi, both attached to Spring Valley Police Station, are said to have tried to steal from Stephen Kamotho Kinyanjui on Wednesday morning.

Kinyanjui was handcuffed at the time of incident.

“The man resisted [the robbery attempt] and shouted for help (sic). Members of the public intervened and rescued him,” reads a report filed at the Gigiri Police Station.

The duo did, however, manage to escape but fortunately Soita left behind his police communication pocket phone.

“Luckily, police officers on patrol based at Kikuyu, rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to dissuade the mob and recover the crucial police communication gadget,” said DCI.

“After preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the communication gadget had been issued to Inspector Soita, who is the in-charge Lower Kabete Patrol base.”

The officers identified as Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi stationed at Spring Valley Police station had walked into Stephen Kamotho’s shop in Dagoreti, where an altercation is reported to have ensued between the shop owner and the two officers. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 9, 2021

As a result, a manhunt was launched which led to their arrests this morning.

Police recovered a Jericho pistol loaded with 15 bullets and a Ceska pistol with an equal number of ammunition.

“They (suspects) have been detained at the Gigiri Police Station awaiting collection by DCI officers from Kikuyu station,” reads the report.

Kamotho sustained injures on his left hand and stomach, and was rushed to Nile hospital for medical attention.

Three weeks ago, another officer was nabbed after allegedly violently robbing a Tuk Tuk driver of Sh1,100 in Kandara, Murang’a County.

According to the complainant, the officer flagged down his Piaggio Tuk Tuk, registration number KTWA 546X, before making a demand of Sh2,000.

“When the driver failed to part with the money, the officer allegedly snatched Sh300 that the driver was holding,” read the police report.

A similar incident occurred in Ruiru, Kiambu county where five officers were arrested for allegedly robbing a suspect of Sh1,030 while enforcing curfew rules.

Police reports indicated that the complainant, a male adult, was arrested for violating curfew rules and handcuffed by the officers.

The man claimed that one of the officers took charge of his mobile phone, demanded his pin number and transferred the money to another subscriber and deleted the M-Pesa message.

