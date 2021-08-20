Two Cops Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Rob Businessman in Kisumu

Two police officers are being detained at Kisumu Central police station over alleged attempted robbery.

The two have been identified as; Albert Kimutai and Martin Murimi.

The officers based at Sawagongo police post in Siaya were part of a four-man gang that attempted to rob a businessman in Kisumu.

The businessman, Pravin Ramji Patel, was attacked by the gang who showed up at his place of work in a silver BMW (Reg No KBE 420M).

Mr Patel runs a petrol station at Buoye area on the Kisumu-Nairobi road.

The armed gang did not manage to get away with any cash during the incident.

An operation led by Kisumu County Criminal Investigations Officer and Siaya County Police Command led to the arrest of the two and another identified as Michael Odhiambo.

A stop at the duo’s home in Kisumu led to the discovery of two guns hidden in a box.

Police also recovered clothes they had worn during the incident.

