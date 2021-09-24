Two Charged with Forging Cancellation of Work Permit

Two bread bakers have been charged with work permit fraud.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, Anandkumar Bharatkumar Modi and Keval Umit Shah were charged with forging an online application requesting the Immigration Department to cancel the permit.

According to state prosecutor, James Gachoka, the duo uploaded the forged document purporting it was signed by the director of DPL Festive Limited, the manufacturer of Festive Bread.

The court heard that the duo conspired to commit the crime between April 15 and July 14 within Nairobi county.

Modi was separately charged with faking a form seeking the cancellation of his work permit on April 28.

Modi and his wife, the court heard, had been working for DPL for a year before leaving for Panafric Bakery which is headed by his co-accused, Mr Shah.

Mr Shah was charged with presenting the application for the forged work permit cancellation to the Immigration Department.

He pleaded with the court to have his laptop returned on grounds that he uses it to conduct business.

The accused persons asked to be freed on reasonable bail terms – Sh30,000 – and pledged to cooperate with investigating officers.

While the prosecution did not oppose their application for release, they noted that the Sh30,000 bail was not commensurate with the crime.

The prosecution also asked that the accused persons deposit their passports with the court.

Modi and Shah were released on Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on October 5 for pretrial directions.

