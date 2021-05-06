Two Charged with Defrauding Italian National Sh19 Million in Nairobi

Two suspects have been charged with defrauding an Italian national of Sh19 million (USD185,000). Gideon Nuka Gbaravopnu and Seth Steve Okute were arraigned at Milimani Law Courts where they were charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

The two suspects allegedly approached the Italian national, Lewis Ikena promising to facilitate the transfer of 2000 kilograms of gold for sale in Dubai. They received the funds from the Italian national on diverse dates between January 1 and April 30.

The charge sheet further says that the money was obtained at DTB Bank Jomo Kenyatta Airport Branch.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty and have been released on a Sh600,000 bail.

