Two Charged with Robbery with Violence After Abducting Nun in Meru

Two men have been charged with robbery with violence after allegedly abducting a Catholic nun on February 5, 2022.

Nixon Kinyua and Patrick Ngure were arraigned at the Meru Court for threatening to sexually assault and extorting money from her and others.

The accused persons drained money from her M-Pesa account before they coerced her to call her colleagues and ask for more money.

According to the DCI, the missionary from Nazarene Sisters, was traveling towards Meru from Kiamuri on the fateful day, when a grey Toyota Premio pulled over at the bus stop.

“The driver of the car posing as a good Samaritan then offered to drop the Lord’s servant at her destination, since he alleged to have been heading to Nanyuki. She fell for the trap and took the front seat as they set off for the journey,” said DCI.

The victim and one of the suspects were engaged in conversation when things quickly went south.

The nun is said to have arrived at her destination in Gatimbi and asked the driver to stop but before the driver responded, her seat was immediately reclined by another man who had taken cover at the back seat and blindfolded her.

“That marked the beginning of the nun’s 4-hour tribulations in the hands of the good Samaritan turned abductors. They took money from her purse, her M-Pesa account and forced her to make distress calls to two other people who equally sent more cash,” added DCI.

They then dropped her in a secluded spot and fled after exhausting all other options for extorting money from her.

The accused persons were arrested along the Kitui-Kibwezi road as they preyed on more unsuspecting Kenyans.

The suspects were arraigned on Thursday, where they pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery with violence and were released on bond.

DCI advised members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid accepting rides from strangers posing as good Samaritans.

