Two Charged With Possession Of Fake Excise Duty Stamps Worth Ksh473,000

Two suspects have been charged before Hamisi law court with possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps worth Ksh473,793 of taxes.

The two accused persons; Morris Musyoka and Philimon Talam were separately arrested on December 29, 2020 at Lusengeli area and Shiru area respectively within Vihiga County.

Musyoka was found in possession of 300 cartons of Idakho vodka while Talam was found in possession of African Spear containing 20 bottles of 250ml each all affixed with counterfeit stamps that they purported to have been issued by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“Possession of counterfeit stamps is contrary to Regulation 10(1)(g) of the Excise Duty (Excisable Goods Management System) Regulation 2017 as read with section 28 and 40 of the Excise Duty Act No.23 Laws of Kenya,” said KRA in a statement.

The accused denied the charges and were each released on Ksh30,000 cash bail each or Ksh80,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on January 14, 2021 while a hearing has been set for January 17, 2021.

