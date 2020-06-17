Two Charged With Leaking Night CCTV Footage Of President Uhuru, Raila Touring Nairobi CBD

Two residents of Nairobi were on Wednesday arraigned at Milimani Law Courts over a CCTV footage that surfaced online early this month showing President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga touring the Nairobi city centre at night

The two, Patrick Rading Ambogo and Magoma Ayonga are accused of unauthorized interception of computer data contrary to section 17 (1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

“On 2nd day of June 2020, at around 2020 hours at Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, the two intentionally and without authorization intercepted a security CCTV footage capturing the head of state’s entourage along Kenyatta avenue,” the charge sheet reads.

The two, who were arrested on June 6, denied the charge before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and were released on a bond of Ksh 30,000 or an alternative cash bail of Ksh10,000 each.

Danstan Omari, the lawyer representing the two suspects, rubished the charge saying it does not exist in law.

While defending the suspects, the popular city lawyer said his clients are “mere casuals” at a city hotel.

“This alleged offence of intercepting a security CCTV does not exist in law. Our clients were never in State House and have never gone to any government installation to capture CCTV footage of government,” said Omari.

“We want the footage and shall be asking for statements of the Head of State and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to show that indeed they were captured at that time of the night.”

The case will be mentioned on July 2, 2020.

The footage that went viral on social media captured the President and his handshake partner inspecting ongoing road projects in the city.

Watch the video below:

