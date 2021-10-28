Two Charged for Defrauding Kiambu Businessman of Sh1.5 Million in Fake “Fish Food” Supplies Venture

DCI detectives have busted a syndicate conning unsuspecting Kenyans of their hard-earned money through get rich quick schemes.

On Wednesday, sleuths nabbed two suspects; Kevin Ombogi and his accomplice Allan Kiprono, for defrauding a Kiambu-based businessman identified as Onderi of Sh1.5 million.

Mr Onderi was lured into the scheme by a Momanyi who offered him a business opportunity in the fish food supplies.

The two met on July 23, 2020 when Momanyi posed as a fish pond manager working for foreign fish companies in Kenya.

“He also told Onderi that he supplies fish food and related materials, after which they exchanged contacts. After a few days, Onderi received a call from Momanyi who told him that he had rushed home in Kisii and he needed someone who would assist him in supplying fish food to his contacts,” said DCI in a statement.

Special crimes detectives have busted a syndicate that has been defrauding unsuspecting businessmen of their hard earned cash, through suspicious get rich quick deals. Mpesa and mobile banking agents have lost millions of shillings to the cons, who initially pic.twitter.com/7vW7V039L8 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 28, 2021

He was introduced to the supplier, Lucky Kiplagat, who sold a tin at Sh2,000. Onderi was supposed to first supply 100 tins at Sh3,000 each.

The victim could not pass on the opportunity to make quick money. He was later introduced to the buyer who was allegedly a foreigner.

The foreigner talked Onderi into supplying 250 tins instead of the initial 100 tins.

“From this point he was taken on a wild goose chase with all manner of excuses being given on why his payments had delayed including that the foreigner needed to convert his dollars into Kenya shillings, but the exchange rate was not favourable at the moment,” continued DCI.

The con game saw Onderi cough up an additional Sh45,000 so as to be registered as a fish food supplier and another Sh4,500 for allegedly not filing his taxes for 10 years.

Later, Onderi was introduced to a Mr Chandaria who was supposed to be his saving grace. He, on the other hand, stole Sh642,000 from Onderi.

“All he remembers is honouring all the requests for money made by Chandaria. His attempts to report Chandaria to police were met with warnings from his earlier contacts who told him that Chandaria was an untouchable big man ‘bazu’ who would ensure his life in Kiambu is miserable and send him back to the village in Bosongo,” added DCI.

Still not done with Onderi, the suspects introduced him to a shylock identified as Marriana Wairimu who was supposed to lend him Sh100,000 after paying Sh22,000.

After sending the money, a dejected Onderi never heard from Wairimu who is suspected to be a part of the syndicate.

“Intensive investigations into the racket revealed that the suspects were using different names and phone numbers to conceal their true identity, and that one suspect would pose as two or three different people,” stated DCI.

The suspects were on Thursday arraigned at Kiambu law courts where they were charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

