Two Charged for Declining to Pay Sh147,000 Bill at Kilimani Club

Two women have been accused with failing to pay a Sh147,250 bill after drinking pricey alcohol and food at a pub in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Delilah Raila and Evy Cheptoo were accused of getting credit under false pretenses.

The two are also charged with causing a disturbance in a way likely to provoke a breach of peace by reportedly insulting Gregory Nzamba of Black Stars Lounge and revelers at the restaurant.

They are suspected of perpetrating the offenses on March 6 while inebriated, when they allegedly insulted everyone at the restaurant.

According to the police, the two grew belligerent at 2:30 a.m. and began causing a commotion, screaming insults at Nzamba and claiming they would not pay for the food and drinks they had consumed.

Nzamba apparently tried to calm them down by telling them to double-check their bill, but they allegedly told him off.

When they regained consciousness, they refused to pay the bill and were apprehended by authorities at Kilimani police station.

The accused persons denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

They were released on a Sh30,000 cash bail each. The case will be mentioned on March 24.

