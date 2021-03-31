Two CDF Officers Sacked In Webuye East As MP Alfred Sambu Looks To Clear Graft Mess

Webuye East MP Alfred Sambu has fired two CDF officials mentioned in graft allegations relating to theft of funds, even as he looks to clear the mess created.

The first to be shown the door was his long-time office manager and personal assistant Lincoln Barasa who was adversely mentioned in the scandal.

Also, the CDF manager Allan Chemayiek was removed from his position, who was termed as a “disgrace” to Mr Sambu’s administration.

“I have sacking letters from CDF national board transferring Rotich with Immediate effect. Sambu says that the duo is a disgrace to his administration,” said Webuye East CDF chairman Isaac Namuasi.

According to residents who had threatened to hold weeklong demonstrations, the CDF kitty has been benefitting a few individuals including a worker at the office of the area deputy county commissioner, personal assistant to the MP and a section of the CDF staffers.

“We will not keep quiet when public funds are being misused,” said Robert Kakai, a resident of Webuye East.

Among the issues that raised eyebrows are a few cheques with similar names for applicants and different schools, with other cheques addressed to children of some CDF members.

For instance, cheque number 013394 of Ksh15,000 was addressed to Cardinal Otunga Girls High School as the applicant and the same as the recipient school. Under normal circumstances, the applicant is the student. This means the money might not have gone through the school’s accounting system.

Another beneficiary was deputy sub-county commissioner’s driver Mr Philip Anyembe, whose son was allocated Ksh10,000 under cheque number 013205.

Barasa’s son and daughter were also beneficiaries getting Ksh10,000 each as bursaries. Barasa also oversaw the allocation of several cheques that he personally took to the beneficiaries.

One of the cheques belonged to Adonetic Sambu of Ksh20,000, while the same name appeared on another cheque of Ksh6,000, but in another school.

A Khasoa Miriam Ali of Kibabii University was awarded Ksh30,000 while a staff in the DC’s office Mr Eric Weche was awarded Ksh20,000 in Skylink College of Accountancy where he is a student. Weche is said to have taken over 20 cheques for himself.

The chief architect of the saga, Mr Chamayiek, is said to have been transferred severally but dodged the transfers through alleged bribery.

