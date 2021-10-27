Two Brothers to Face Murder Charges After Sibling They Set Ablaze Dies in Hospital

Two brothers have been arrested in Mandera for allegedly setting their younger sibling ablaze leading to his death.

The 14-year-old died while receiving treatment at Mandera County Referral Hospital on Wednesday morning, hours after police rescued him from burning to death.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the class seven pupil at Kamor Primary School was lured to their house by his mischievous brothers Ibrahim Ahmed and Yusuf Ahmed, before being rolled up in a mattress doused in petrol and set on fire on Tuesday.

The pupil had been accused of being a witness in a case that his brother Ibrahim was accused of stealing a mobile phone.

“After setting him ablaze, the two brothers immediately went into hiding leaving their little brother for dead,” DCI said on Tuesday evening.

The police who responded to the scene rescued the boy and rushed him to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

But in a sad turn of events, the boy succumbed to burn injuries at around 2am Wednesday after a brave fight.

The George Kinoti-led directorate said the two brothers will be charged with murder.

“They are currently guests of the State at Mandera Police station being processed for the offence of Murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code. The boy’s death has also left officers based at the station,” DCI said in an update on Wednesday morning.

