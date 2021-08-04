Two Brothers Arrested for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules Found Dead in Embu

A family in Embu is mourning the loss of their two children arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

John Ndwiga Kamunyuti and Catherine Wawira lost their sons; Benson Njiru Ndwiga ,22, and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19.

The two are said to have gone missing on Sunday last week but later found at the Embu mortuary.

Njiru was a student at Kabarak University while his younger brother was studying at Don Bosco Technology Training Institute Karen in Nairobi.

According to their parents, the young men who ran a pork business were arrested by officers from Manyatta police station at Kianjokoma shopping centre.

The bereaved parents are now accusing the officers of foul play and covering up the cause of death.

But according to Embu East police boss Emily Ngaruiya, the duo could have jumped out of a moving police vehicle.

Ngaruiya also noted that officers have opened an inquiry file to probe the deaths as the bodies await postmortem.

