Two Brothers Among Four Suspected Thieves Lynched in Kajiado in Case of Mistaken Identity

Four men were on Sunday lynched by a mob in a case of mistaken identity in Kajiado, lawyer Wahome Thuku has claimed.

Among the four were two brothers; Freddie, 30, and Victor, 25, who hailed from Kitengela.

According to Thuku, the brothers left their Syokimau home in the company of their cousins on Saturday for a birthday celebration in Kisaju.

They were riding on three sports bikes.

The following day on their way back home, one of the bikes developed a mechanical problem. They parked on the roadside as they tried to fix it.

At around 11 pm, a herdsboy spotted the bikes that were parked near their homestead.

He notified the neighbors who attacked the four who said they were from Mlolongo but could not explain what they were doing in the area.

The angry mob lynched the deceased persons who they suspected to be thieves targeting their sheep and goats.

Isinya sub-county police commander Charles Chepkong’a confirmed the incident as he asked members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“We were informed about the incident at around 1 am and we went to the scene and found the four had already been killed. They all had dreadlocks and had serious injuries on the head inflicted using blunt objects. I want to urge members of the public to report suspicious persons and not to take the law into their hands,” he said.

“We are yet to identify the four since furious locals burnt down their documents along with the three motorbikes. We are pursuing those involved and we will prefer murder charges against them.”

Thuku also stated that the brothers previously lived in London with their mother. They moved there in 2018.

Freddie was prior to his death running a graphic designs shop in Nairobi while Victor was in charge of their mother’s construction in Syokimau.

Their mother is said to have received the news of their death on Tuesday.

“My source tells me she is in shock and now under watch at a hospital in London. The two boys were her only children,” said Thuku.

In an online financial appeal shared on Wednesday, the bereaved parent described her sons as “humble, loving and selfless”.

“On Sunday 8th August, my two sons Freddie and Victor were brutally murdered in Nairobi Kenya as a result of mistaken identity. They were 30yrs and 25 yrs old respectively. No words can explain the pain and emptiness in my heart (sic),” she wrote.

“Freddie and Victor were the most humble, loving and selfless people one would have liked to be associated with. They were my pride and always stepped in for those in need. Unfortunately they didn’t live to enjoy their old age as the cruel hand of death denied them this and cut short their dreams in life. I would love my sons to have a befitting and memorable funeral , therefore kindly appeal to all for any donations towards the expenses and to make this wish come true. Kindly donate whatever you can as nothing is too small.”

