Two Bomb Explosions Reported in Uganda’s Capital

Two explosions have been reported in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

The Daily Monitor reports that one of the bombings happened near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station.

According to the Ugandan publication, scores were injured in the incidents.

In photos and videos shared on social media, a number of cars are seen burning following the explosions.

Police have since cordoned off the affected areas as investigations begin.

UPDATE: There have been 2 explosions in Kampala. One of the explosions happened on Parliamentary avenue next to the Jubilee Insurance offices. The other happened near CPS. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/NABnxwo4Ex — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 16, 2021

The suspected terror attack comes barely a month after one person was killed and several others injured in a similar bomb attack in the city.

The explosion happened at a bar on the night of Saturday, October 23, killing a 20-year-old waitress and scattering panicked revelers onto the street outside.

Police said three suspected bombers disguised themselves as customers before planting the explosives under a table in the entertainment joint.

The Islamic State group (IS) later said it was behind the attack.

The attack came days after the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda on October 14, 2021.

