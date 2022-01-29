Two Arrested in Uthiru After Presenting Crushed Padlocks As Gold to Investor

Two suspects are in custody after defrauding a gold investor of Sh1 million.

Rogers Kipkogei and Collins Chavera, posing as agents of a Congo based gold baron, presented dust from crushed padlocks as gold to the victim.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the unnamed victim who fell for the trick deposited the money into different M-Pesa accounts, given to him by the suspects.

obtained over Sh1 million from a gold investor, after showing him dust from crushed padlocks. The victim who fell for the trick deposited the money to different Mpesa accounts, given to him by the suspects. In what detectives believe to be a well choreographed syndicate, pic.twitter.com/jxlFY499aq — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 28, 2022

Following their arrest, sleuths recovered hundreds of SIM cards from local mobile telecommunications networks and stolen identification cards from Kenyans at their hideout in Uthiru, Kiambu county.

Detectives believe the suspects who are believed to be part of a well choreographed syndicate, use the personal information from the identification documents to swindle unsuspecting Kenyans.

“Detectives believe the suspects use the personal information from the identification documents, to register the SIM cards used to steal money from Kenyans through mobile money transactions,” said Kinoti in a statement.

The duo were arraigned in court on Friday and custodial orders granted to enable detectives complete investigations into the modus operandi syndicate.

