Two Arrested at Kenya-Uganda Border for Allegedly Swindling M-Pesa Agent in Ridgeways

Police have in custody two suspects believed to have drugged and stolen from an M-Pesa agent along Kiambu Road.

The man of Asian descent was nabbed alongside a woman on Tuesday evening as they crossed over from Uganda to Kenya.

The incident took place at an M-Pesa and liquor shop at Ridgeways area, Kiambu Road, Nairobi on October 25.

As captured on CCTV, the suspects approached the attendant and asked for a five-litre bottle of alcohol but their preferred brand was unavailable.

As the woman and the attendant conversed, the Asian is seen handing an old Sh50 note to another lady at the counter.

Police believe that the note was used to put the woman in a trance.

It was at that point that the suspects asked to withdraw Sh97,000 via M-Pesa. Unfortunately, only Sh60,000 was available.

They were later joined by a third woman also believed to be a part of the syndicate stupefying people in joints before stealing from them. The woman approached the other seller.

As the third suspect engaged the other attendant, the two other suspects escorted the lady to another counter where she handed over bundles of money unknowingly.

The Asian is seen counting and placing cash in his pockets. It is believed to have amounted to Sh50,000.

It took the attendants a few minutes to realize they had been swindled.

Police are pursuing other suspects who could have been involved in the said crime.

