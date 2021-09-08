Two Arrested in Roysambu for Allegedly Administering Fake Covid-19 Vaccine

Two people suspected of administering fake Covid-19 vaccine have been arrested and charged.

The duo, Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly giving patients what is believed to have been a fake Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

They were nabbed at at Crane hospital along Lumumba drive, Roysambu.

A Nairobi court also heard that they impersonated a medical doctor.

“The illegal and fake Covid-19 vaccination occurred on diverse dates between the month of July and August 2021 and reported on September 7, 2021,” read the charge sheet.

Milimani Law Court Senior Principal Synkian Tobiko ordered that they are detained for five days on request from the investigating officer, Corporal Kapario Lekakeny of Kasarani Police Station.

The suspects will be detained at Kasarani Police Station until September 13, when they are set to appear in court.

In August, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe advised Kenyans against paying for the jab which he mentioned should only be administered at government approved facilities.

“Go ahead and get the vaccine and then refuse to pay. After that, report the institution and the person charging you,” he said during a media briefing.

“There are those carrying out health camps with stolen vaccines. There’s no way someone can have vaccines unless they’ve stolen it.”

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,934,285 vaccines had been administered.

Out of these, 2,117,075 were the first dose while 817,210 were the second dose, bringing the percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 3.0.

