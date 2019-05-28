Two Arrested As Detectives Rescue Kidnapped Baby Girl In Machakos

Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit have rescued a four-year-old girl who had been kidnapped in Utawala, Nairobi.

The baby was rescued from a hideout in Machakos after the kidnappers demanded a Ksh. 1 million ransom for her release.

During the Tuesday operation, detectives nabbed two suspects, who have been identified as Christopher Mwaula Kathinzi, 22, and 20-year-old Teresia Mwongela Kioko.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the baby was kidnapped on May 24, while walking home from her school.

The DCI confirmed that the child is safe and the two will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

Two suspects; 22-Year-Old Christopher Mwaula Kathinzi & 20-Year-old Teresia Mwongela Kioko arrested. Suspects are currently being held in lawful custody as further investigations are ongoing. Child in safe hands. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 28, 2019

This comes barely a week after police rescued a seven-year-old- boy who had been kidnapped on May 21 in Loresho.

The boy was rescued from a rental house in Kawangware after the kidnappers demanded a Sh3 million ransom to release him.

