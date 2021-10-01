Two Arrested In Possession of Illegal Firearms, Ammunition in Isiolo

Two people are in custody after a police raid Les to the discovery of illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition in Garbatulla, Isiolo.

The suspects, Abdi Guyo, 35, and Amina Mohamed, 30, were arrested on Friday morning with three AK-47 assault rifles, one Mark4 rifle, 203 rounds of 7.62X39mm special callibre and nine AK-47 magazines.

The 5 am raid also led to the recovery of six stones of cannabis sativa and two numberless motorcycles, which the police suspect the duo used as their means of getaway.

The shocking recovery of the deadly arsenal came after police officers acting on a tip-off, raided a house in the outskirts of Kinna town, at the the crack of dawn. Also recovered were six stones of cannabis sativa and two numberless motorcycles, suspected pic.twitter.com/h2ETumHS95 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 1, 2021

“A cache of firearms and ammunition has this morning been recovered by police officers based in Garbatulla. Three AK-47 assault rifles, one Mark4 rifle, 203 rounds of 7.62X39mm special callibre and nine AK-47 magazines were recovered in the 5:00 am raid,” said the DCI.

The raid was conducted in the outskirts of Kinna town following a tip off from members of the public.

“The shocking recovery of the deadly arsenal came after police officers acted on a tip-off, raided a house in the outskirts of Kinna town, at the the crack of dawn. Also recovered were six stones of cannabis sativa and two numberless motorcycles, suspected to be getaway means,” added the DCI.

The suspects are currently being grilled pending their arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...