Two Arrested as Police Crack Major Boda Boda Theft Syndicate in Moyale Town

Two young men aged 24 years were on Sunday night arrested in Moyale town, Marsabit County, after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cracked a motorbike theft syndicate believed to be behind the increased disappearance of boda bodas in various parts of the country.

Isaack Hassan and Mohammed Ibrahim, DCI said, were arrested as they planned to escape the police dragnet.

Over 350 motorcycle logbooks, assorted sales agreements, motorcycle number plates and assorted delivery notes were recovered at a house in the town, belonging to the mastermind of the syndicate, Hassan.

“Their arrest followed a raid conducted at a store in Eastleigh two weeks ago by Starehe based detectives, where several dozen of new motorbikes that had been stolen from a warehouse in Industrial Area were recovered,” DCI said on Monday.







The discovery followed the disappearance of a motorbike in western Kenya, that was tracked down to the Eastleigh store where other used motorcycles were also recovered.

After thorough investigations, police say, they have established that motorbikes stolen from various parts of the country find their way to the upper Eastern and North-eastern counties where they’re sold to bandits at a through away price.

Some of the motorbikes, which are a source of livelihood for many youths in the country, find their way into countries neighboring the counties.

The two suspects were booked at Moyale Police Station and are being processed for arraignment.

