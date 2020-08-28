Two Arrested Over Fake Covid-19 Testing In Busia

Two people have been arrested in Busia town for allegedly running a fake Covid-19 testing centre.

The two, 33-year-old Edward Okuku Alando and Yahya Ismael Sian, 32, were arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Police recovered fake Covid-19 certificates from the suspects.

Also recovered was a computer and a scanner believed to have been used in running the fake Covid-19 testing centre. The police have retained the items as exhibits.

The detectives have launched a manhunt for a third suspect identified as Mark Ouma, believed to be the mastermind behind the syndicate.

The other two suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment as search for Ouma continues.

Busia is the border between Kenya and neighbouring country Uganda.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the government directed that all truck drivers entering the country from Uganda through Busia border must produce Covid-19 free certificates in order to be granted access.

Apparently, the suspects took advantage of the situation to make money.

