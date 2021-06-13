Two Arrested in Connection to the Murder of Mombasa Teen

Two suspects have been arrested by Mombasa police in connection to the murder of a teenage girl Najma Abdullahi.

Najma Abdullahi, 19, was found dead on Friday, June 11 at Bonje, Mombasa county, after going missing for three days.

Among the suspects is a friend who the deceased was escorting and a driver who joined them later in connection to the murder.

Speaking to journalists, Najma’s sister Ifrah Abdullahi said that her sister could have been drugged before being killed.

“She was with me before she left to escort a friend of hers. At around 7pm, I called her and she told me that she was on her way home. But twenty minutes later, I called Najma but her phone was off,” Ifrah Abdullahi, the sister to the deceased told journalists.

Najma’s head had bruises, her teeth had been knocked out, and she was bleeding from the mouth and nose when she was found by police.

She also suffered a seven-centimeter fracture on the right side of her head, which also had a deep cut. There were visible marks of injuries on her face too.

