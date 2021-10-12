Two Arrested for Allegedly Defiling 16-year-old Schoolgirl at a Lodging in Sotik

Police in Sotik, Bomet County, are holding two young men suspected of defiling a 16-year-old school-going girl after locking her up at a local lodging.

Linus Nyakundi, 19 and Danface Makori, 22, were arrested after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Tuesday that the suspects were spotted in the company of the minor in Sotik’s Tembwo trading centre before booking themselves at Sudan Lodging.

The concerned member of the public reported to the area assistant chief who escalated the matter to the police.

“To ascertain the information, the assistant chief headed to the said lodging where he found the suspects having locked themselves in a room, and unwilling to open,” said DCI.

The suspects, however, gave way and surrendered upon the arrival of the Sotik-based police.

The schoolgirl studying at a local school was rescued and escorted to hospital for medical attention.

The suspects will remain in custody pending further investigations.

Elsewhere in Kilungu, Makueni County, a 50-year-old man reported to have defiled his 10-year-old daughter while her mother was away is behind bars.

John Muema Ndilu was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, after the grade three pupil in the company of her mother filed a report at Kola Police Station.

Muema is alleged to have committed the act on September 28, 2021.

“It was until today that the girl opened up to her mother, who in turn escorted the daughter to book the report,” said DCI.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for medical examination pending further police action.

