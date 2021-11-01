Two Arrested as Police Seize 89 Bales of Bhang in Thika

Eighty-nine bales of bhang were seized in an operation by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Garrisa Road in Thika on Sunday.

The illegal substance was being transported in a Nairobi-bound lorry christened Rhino Cement.

Two suspects of trafficking in narcotics; Hassan Adan Maalim, 25, and Shedrack Maangi, 35, were arrested in the operation.







“The SSU sleuths were acting on an intelligence report, of a notorious criminal syndicate that guises as serious builders of the nation, while trading in the illegal drug from Wajir using branded vehicles,” DCI said in a statement.

Read: Meru Couple Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Drug Peddling

Upon interception, search and confiscation of the stowed stockpile, the two occupants and the lorry were escorted to DCI Headquarters, where the Anti-Nacortics detectives took over the case for further investigations.

The lorry was detained and the rest of the exhibits were processed by Crime Scene Investigators.

Police said the two suspects will be arraigned in court today (Monday) to face drug trafficking charges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...