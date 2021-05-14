Two Armed Thugs Gunned Down in Ukunda

Two suspected thugs were on Friday morning gunned down by police in Ukunda, Kwale County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two armed and dangerous criminals were preparing to stage a robbery in the area when they were spotted by the officers on patrol.

The two, police said, were armed with all manner of weapons including knives, machetes and an ‘imitation of a firearm’ which ballistic experts are currently examining to determine whether it is capable of firing.

They were ordered to surrender but defied the directive forcing the officers to shoot them.

Also recovered from the two were assorted cell phone handsets, believed to have been stolen from victims of crime.

Police believe the two were part of a criminal gang, behind the spate of robberies that have rocked Diani township and its environs in recent days.

Scenes of Crime personnel documented the scene, while bodies the duo, were moved to Kwale Sub-County hospital mortuary, pending identification.

“DCI encourages members of the public, to report any incidences of crime through our Toll Free number 0800 722 203 for expeditious action. #FichuaKwaDCI, USIOGOPE!” said DCI.

