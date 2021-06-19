Two Armed Thugs Fatally Shot After Robbing Woman in Lang’ata

Two armed thugs have been fatally shot by police officers after accosting a woman along Muhoho Road, Lang’ata.

In a series of tweets, DCI boss George Kinoti said the thugs attacked the woman who had just been dropped off by a taxi in the said area.

They robbed her of her mobile phone and other valuables.

The victim got the officers attention as she screamed for help. The officers on patrol rushed towards the scene of incident prompting the thugs to run away.

They are said to have run towards Nairobi West but were caught up with about three kilometres away from the scene.

“The speed of the two miscreants was however no match to that of the lanky young officers, whose endurance and tact in covering long distance races came in handy. After three kilometers from the scene of the robbery, the thugs were finally cornered,” said DCI.

A shootout ensued leaving the thugs fatally shot.

A Blow P99A loaded pistol, with 5 rounds of 5.56 mm calibre were recovered by DCI crime scene experts who have since processed the scene.

Their remains have been moved to City Mortuary pending identification.

