Two Alleged Armed Robbers Killed In Police Shootout, Sh400,000 Recovered

A fierce shootout in Kakamega’s Kisumu Ndogo estate on Friday night led to the death of two armed robbers.

According to the DCI, the robbers stole from an Indian family some Sh400,000 and mobile phones.

“The gang was able to steal about Sh400,000 and three mobile phones before the gang escaped on the said car towards Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate,” DCI tweeted.

ONE AK47 Rifle & over Ksh. 359,000 were yesterday recovered by a joint team of @DCI_Kenya & @PoliceKE officers from an armed gang of four after a violent robbery at Kisumu Ndogo in Mumias, Kakamega County. Armed with two AK47 rifles, the gang using a Toyota Axio Reg. No. KCA… pic.twitter.com/Zh0r2IMUTs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 2, 2020

The gang deflated the family car using two AK47 rifles and blocked it using a Toyota Axio Reg. No KCA 650J.

They escaped towards Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate but were pursued following a tip off.

…mobile phones before the gang escaped on the said car towards Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate. Having been tipped off, detectives pursued & caught up with them at the said estate where a shootout ensued, leaving two gang members who were firing from outside the car dead. The… — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 2, 2020

While two were gunned down, two others escaped but are being sought after. They abandoned the car at Kabula area in Bungoma.

The money and an AK47 rifle have since been recovered.

