Two Alleged Armed Robbers Killed In Police Shootout, Sh400,000 Recovered

A fierce shootout in Kakamega’s Kisumu Ndogo estate on Friday night led to the death of two armed robbers.

According to the DCI, the robbers stole from an Indian family some Sh400,000 and mobile phones.

“The gang was able to steal about Sh400,000 and three mobile phones before the gang escaped on the said car towards Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate,” DCI tweeted.

The gang deflated the family car using two AK47 rifles and blocked it using a Toyota Axio Reg. No KCA 650J.

They escaped towards Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate but were pursued following a tip off.

While two were gunned down, two others escaped but are being sought after. They abandoned the car at Kabula area in Bungoma.

The money and an AK47 rifle have since been recovered.

