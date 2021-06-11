Two Accused Of Illegally Connecting Electricity In Nairobi Freed On Sh100,000 Bond

Two men, Henry Onganga and Enoch Shitemi, owners of Muthangari Gardens accused of illegally connecting electricity in Nairobi have been freed in bond.

The duo has been freed on Sh100,000 bond or Sh20,000 cash bail after denying the charges.

According to court documents, the private developers connected electricity to their Lavington Apartments illegally which contravenes the energy act.

The incident reportedly happened between January 1 and June this year where they are said to have stolen a prepaid metre valued at Sh4,000 from KPLC.

Further, they are said to have handled the energy equipment and retained the equipment knowing very well it was obtained through illegal means.

Consequently, they were charged with permitting another person to carry illegal electric works without proper authorization by KPLC.

Earlier in March, Kenya power announced hefty penalties for defaulters and even stricter measures for those illegally connecting electricity.

In a notice published in the dailies, Kenya Power said that customers whose power was disconnected will have to pay requisite re-connection fees for their accounts to be reinstated.

“The Kenya Power & Lighting Co. PLC (KPLC) hereby gives notice to all its post-paid customers to immediately settle any outstanding electricity bills to avoid their accounts being disconnected. Customers who will not have paid their outstanding bills by the date when the bill is due will have their supply of electricity disconnected immediately,” the notice read.

It further warned against self-reconnection, which it said was an offence which attracts a minimum fine of Sh1 million and/or a jail term of not less than one year.

