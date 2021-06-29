Two Suspects Accused of Attacking Joggers Along Mbagathi, Lang’ata Roads Arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in Lang’ata as they prepared to commit a felony.

The duo, Peter Omweno Momanyi and John Muchiri Kimani, were nabbed by officers based at the Lang’ata Police Station on Monday morning after they defied stop orders.

According to the DCI, one of the arresting officers noticed something was amiss with Momanyi who was dressed as a woman.

“He turned back and ordered them to stop but they defied the orders and took to their heels. Unbeknownst to the thugs, they had just encountered the lanky, young crime busters based at Langata Police Station, whose speed and proficiency in chasing after thugs is unsurpassed,” said DCI in a tweet.

John Muchiri Kimani aged 25, after they defied Police orders to stop. One of the officers who arrested them, had noticed there was something amiss with the appearance of the suspect.

The suspects were arrested a few metres past the Mbagathi Bridge and crude weapons recovered on their persons.

Momanyi was found in possession of a knife and a chain, carefully concealed on his waist. Detectives based at Langata have established that the two are among suspects who waylay fitness enthusiasts who jog along Lang’ata and Mbagathi roads, early in the morning and late in the evening.

DCI has advised members of the public who have lost valuables to the two thugs to report to Langata Police Station for further Police action.

The two are set to be arraigned later today (Tuesday).

