Twitter’s Upcoming Edit Button Likely to Show Edit History

Twitter recently announced that it is working on an Edit button. New reports indicate that editing a tweet using the new edit button could leave a history of your edited tweet. The discovery was made by Reverse Engineer Jane Machun Wong who tweeted that the edit function appears to have an ‘immutable’ quality.

This means that Twitter could create an entirely new tweet when one is edited, and retain the previous versions.

“Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit,” Manchun Wong says.

Read: Elon Musk Launches Hostile Twitter Takeover, Offers to Buy Company for Sh4.9 Trillion

The feature will address prior concerns that edited tweets could easily alter the public record and mislead other users. It is however not clear how the edited tweets as well as the previous versions will appear on the platform.

Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, also tweeted out what appear to be screenshots of the new feature, giving us a look at how the edit button would look once it’s live on Twitter. Paluzzi’s screenshot shows how the “Edit Tweet” option might appear in the three-dot menu on the right side of your tweets in one screenshot.

Read also: Here is a List of the Most Followed Kenyan Personalities on Twitter

When you click the button, you’ll be sent to a screen that looks similar to the usual tweet composer, but it’s pre-filled with your tweet’s text and says “Update” instead of “Tweet” in the bottom right corner. However, Paluzzi’s screenshots don’t reveal a way to see a tweet’s edit history.

Twitter announced the development of the feature on April Fool’s day and had to confirm it a few days later after the public thought the announcement was a prank. The edit button has been one of the most requested for features on the app.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...