Twitter Working to Fix a Bug That Causes Fleets to Last More Than 24 hours

Twitter started rolling out its latest feature, Fleets, to all users last week. However, barely a few days later, users have reported a bug on the feature that is causing the Fleets to show past the 24 hour period.

As reported, Fleets are supposed to disappear after 24 hours, however,the reports indicate that users are still able to view and download Fleets long without any notification to the author.

Twitter has acknowledged the issue and issued a statement saying they are working to fix the bug.

“We’re aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours. We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Fleets mimic stories on Instagram and Facebook which disappear in 24 hours. Unlike with normal tweets, users cannot like, retweet or mention a Fleet. However, they can react by sending a message through the open fleet, which lands in your DM.

