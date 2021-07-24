Twitter Working on Voice Transformation Feature for Spaces

If you like hiding behind a pseudo, Twitter spaces could soon allow you to hide behind a voice as well. The company is said to be working on a new feature for its audio platform, Spaces.

The new development was spotted by social media networks analyst Jane Wong, who is known for uncovering new features before they go mainstream.

Wong says that her research revealed that the feature called Voice transformer will allow users to change their voice pitch or add echo effects.

The feature could help more users access Spaces especially if they are self conscious about their voices. Pitch control will help users adjust how they sound to other users during a discussion. The Verge also reports that it could come in handy for women who face voice-related harassment.

Voice Transformation will also help users who prefer to remain anonymous on the platform and for those who want to disguise their voices.

In Kenya, the Twitter Spaces is a whole buzz of activity, and the Voice Transformer could help influential figures who do not wish to be recorded put their points across.

Twitter Spaces rolled out to Kenya in March after the official launch in November 2020. Since then, a number of users have taken to the audio feature, hosting and listening to diverse topics affecting the Kenyan people.

