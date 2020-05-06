in NEWS, TECH

Twitter Working on a Function to Allow You Rethink Your Response in a Heated Conversation

Twitter is testing a function that will give users a moment to rethink their words when things are heated. The twitter support team sent out multiple tweets notifying users of the developments Wednesday.

Twitter exchanges between warring parties are common and sometimes make for entertainment and fodder for online trolls. Twitter will run their experiment on iOS to help you rethink and revise a reply especially if it contains harmful language.

Apart from that, they are also experimenting with the placement for like, Retweet and reply icons behind a tap for replies. This experiment is taking place on iOS and on web to see how it will affect a conversation.

They are also rearranging their conversations to make threads easier to read and follow. Some users have already started noticing the difference in their tweets. With the new style, you should be able to see which reply belongs to which tweet and from whom.

The company, together with other social media platforms are continually introducing features and functions to improve privacy as well as protect users from harmful information and cyber-attacks.

Recently, Twitter and Facebook joined in efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus by stopping the spread of harmful information on both platforms. Twitter flagged and deleted misleading tweets that were misinforming the public while Facebook created a pages to give accurate information regarding the Covid-19 illness from trusted sources.

Tiktok also banned private messaging for users below 16 years in a bid to protect and ensure the safety of minors from online child abuse.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

